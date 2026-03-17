GE Aerospace $GE Stake Lifted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 101.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,163 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $88,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $304.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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