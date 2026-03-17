Delta Global Management LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,732.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,987.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,110.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,631.18 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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