Delta Global Management LP Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,265,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,443,000 after buying an additional 2,521,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,624,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,436,074,000 after buying an additional 749,081 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,391,000 after buying an additional 703,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 39.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,695,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,542,000 after buying an additional 1,326,619 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 118,811 shares of company stock worth $15,219,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

See Also

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