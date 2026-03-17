OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 846 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 12th total of 646 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

OFX Group Price Performance

OZFRY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. OFX Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

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OFX Group Company Profile

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OFX Group is a global provider of online foreign exchange and international payment services. The company operates a digital platform that enables individuals, small businesses, and larger institutions to send and receive money across borders at competitive exchange rates. Its core offering includes spot and forward currency contracts, risk management tools, and multi-currency accounts designed to streamline cross-border transactions.

Originally founded in Sydney in 1998 under the name OzForex, OFX Group has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to establish a presence in major financial markets.

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