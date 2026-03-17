Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $295,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,792.80. This represents a 18.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $1,431,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 119,747 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,653.68. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Griffon by 645.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Griffon by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Griffon has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $97.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 228.83%. The business had revenue of $649.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

About Griffon

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Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon’s portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon’s Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

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