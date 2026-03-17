Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

IVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

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Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.40. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$20.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.71.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.99 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Mines had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 59.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.0136483 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citic Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total transaction of C$5,498,500.00. Also, Director Peter Meredith sold 13,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$221,131.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 841,256 shares in the company, valued at C$13,821,836.08. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 366,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company’s treasury offices.

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