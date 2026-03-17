Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Grows By 16.7%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 107,611 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 92,186 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 618,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

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EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSVO opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser. BSVO was launched on Aug 31, 2011 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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