Science Group (LON:SAG) Issues Earnings Results

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 40.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 26.97%.
Science Group Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of SAG opened at GBX 550 on Tuesday. Science Group has a one year low of GBX 400 and a one year high of GBX 605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 542.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £235.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.38.
About Science Group
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