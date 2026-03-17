Long Focus Capital Management LLC Sells 375,162 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Long Focus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,162 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.89% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 42.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 51.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIP. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

FIP stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.65). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 82.60% and a negative net margin of 31.93%.The business had revenue of $143.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -5.22%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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