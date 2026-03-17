CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,009,501 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 12th total of 1,725,585 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 628,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 628,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.8%

CNA Financial stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

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CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 409.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Weiss Ratings raised CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNA Financial

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $297,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 661,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in CNA Financial by 70.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CNA Financial by 129.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 102.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

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CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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