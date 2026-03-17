Fusionist Price Reaches $0.15 (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Fusionist has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,972 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 92,921,972 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.14917056 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $6,578,718.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

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