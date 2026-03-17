Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.4% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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