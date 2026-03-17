Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.24.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $61.87 and a one year high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom line and showed solid underlying trends — adjusted EPS of $2.56 topped estimates, revenue rose ~9% year-over-year, and comps improved ~5% with margin expansion. Dollar Tree press release

Q4 beat on the bottom line and showed solid underlying trends — adjusted EPS of $2.56 topped estimates, revenue rose ~9% year-over-year, and comps improved ~5% with margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Customer gains and traffic recovery — management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 and is seeing improving traffic and ticket mix, supporting the multi-price strategy. Dollar Tree Gains 6.5 Million Households

Customer gains and traffic recovery — management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 and is seeing improving traffic and ticket mix, supporting the multi-price strategy. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and balance-sheet strength — management continues aggressive buybacks and maintains low net leverage, which investors view as shareholder-friendly and supportive of upside over time. MarketBeat analysis

Capital return and balance-sheet strength — management continues aggressive buybacks and maintains low net leverage, which investors view as shareholder-friendly and supportive of upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves remain mixed — Sanford C. Bernstein nudged its PT to $124 (Market Perform). Bernstein note

Analyst moves remain mixed — Sanford C. Bernstein nudged its PT to $124 (Market Perform). Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley adjusted its view — updated to Equal Weight with a $126 target after revising prior assumptions. Morgan Stanley note

Morgan Stanley adjusted its view — updated to Equal Weight with a $126 target after revising prior assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious FY2026 guidance — the annual sales outlook came in below some expectations and drove earlier sell-side caution. Reuters: soft annual sales

Management issued cautious FY2026 guidance — the annual sales outlook came in below some expectations and drove earlier sell-side caution. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain bearish — Bank of America reiterated a Sell on structural headwinds and traffic risks, creating downside pressure for sentiment. TipRanks: BofA sell

Some analysts remain bearish — Bank of America reiterated a Sell on structural headwinds and traffic risks, creating downside pressure for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows and some insider selling have been headwinds recently; short interest (~6%) and reported fund reductions add near-term volatility risk. QuiverQuant summary

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.