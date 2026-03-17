Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,669,889 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 5,720,726 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,048,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,048,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $248,975.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Phillips acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $50,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,846.24. This trade represents a 30.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WES stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.44). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 30.52%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WES

About Western Midstream Partners

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Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership’s primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company’s asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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