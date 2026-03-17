SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Holdings Raised by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 6.3% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,764,000 after buying an additional 66,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $556,282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,139,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,701,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $460.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

About SPDR Gold Shares

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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