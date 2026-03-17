Citizens Jmp Increases Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $102.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

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Atlanticus Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $749.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.81 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,675 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $100,031.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,089.24. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 274.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

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Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct‐to‐consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology‐enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

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