Mariner LLC Has $249.48 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mariner LLC cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226,662 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $249,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.68.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $198.88. The firm has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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