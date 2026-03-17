Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $952.13 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.81 or 0.03141029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the. NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

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