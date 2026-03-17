Veritone’s (VERI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

VERI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

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Veritone Trading Up 1.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $2,603,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

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Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for media, legal, government and enterprise applications. Its flagship offering, aiWARE™, is a cloud-based operating system that orchestrates and automates an ecosystem of machine learning models to transform unstructured data—such as audio, video and text—into actionable intelligence. By providing a modular AI environment, Veritone enables organizations to deploy, manage and scale cognitive engines that address diverse use cases from transcription and translation to sentiment analysis and facial recognition.

Through aiWARE and its suite of purpose-built applications, the company delivers turnkey solutions for content licensing, media monitoring, eDiscovery, compliance and public safety.

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