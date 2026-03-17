Mairs & Power Inc. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.3% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $138,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $340.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.35 and its 200 day moving average is $307.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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