Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 57,573 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 12th total of 49,402 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 774,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 503,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gogoro by 81.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 171,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

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Gogoro Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GGR stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 53.99%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gogoro will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gogoro

Gogoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery-swapping infrastructure. Founded in 2011 by Horace Luke and Matt Taylor, the company pioneered the concept of a large-scale, on-demand battery-as-a-service (BaaS) network. Its flagship offering, the Gogoro Smartscooter, integrates a lightweight, high-performance electric drivetrain with a modular battery pack designed to be exchanged at convenient swap stations.

The core of Gogoro’s business is the Gogoro Energy Network, a proprietary system of battery-swapping stations that allows riders to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones.

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