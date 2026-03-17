Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,994 The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $323.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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