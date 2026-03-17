Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 886 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $794.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $907.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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