NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) SVP Elizabeth Loveman Sells 4,053 Shares

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 4,053 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $210,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,038.44. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Loveman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,662 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $85,493.28.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:NC opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.44. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.34%.

NACCO Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 362.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1,788.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

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NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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