HelloFresh (HLFFF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $1.5769 billion for the quarter.

HelloFresh Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About HelloFresh

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HelloFresh SE is a leading global meal kit company that specializes in delivering fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and chef-designed recipes directly to consumers’ doorsteps. Established in Berlin in 2011, HelloFresh has grown to become one of the largest meal kit providers worldwide by combining supply-chain efficiencies with a focus on high-quality ingredients. Subscribers choose from a rotating weekly menu featuring a variety of cuisines, dietary preferences and cooking skill levels, and receive step-by-step recipe cards to simplify meal preparation.

The company operates across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, with major markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, among others.

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