Delta Global Management LP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Union Pacific by 28.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 42,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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