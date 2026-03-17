Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Grows By 29.7%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,340 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 12th total of 1,033 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DHSB opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19.

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Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Company Profile

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The Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (DHSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US equities of any market capitalization. It aims to mitigate downside risk and provide upside potential through options and options spread DHSB was launched on Feb 14, 2025 and is issued by Day Hagan.

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