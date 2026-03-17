Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Grows By 29.7%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,340 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 12th total of 1,033 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DHSB opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Company Profile
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