Standard Life (LON:SDLF) Insider Purchases £49,612.50 in Stock

Standard Life (LON:SDLF – Get Free Report) insider Katie Murray acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 per share, for a total transaction of £49,612.50.
Standard Life Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of LON SDLF traded down GBX 0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 694. 6,847,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,119,431. Standard Life has a 12 month low of GBX 666 and a 12 month high of GBX 752. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95.
Standard Life (LON:SDLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 54.30 earnings per share for the quarter.
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About Standard Life
Standard Life is a long-established provider of retirement, savings and investment products, historically known for life assurance, pensions and asset management. Its offerings have included workplace and personal pension plans, individual savings accounts (ISAs), annuities and a range of investment funds and wealth-management services aimed at both individual and institutional clients. The firm has traditionally distributed products through financial advisers, workplace channels and direct platforms.
Founded in 1825 and historically headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life built a strong presence in the U.K.
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