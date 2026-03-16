Standard Life (LON:SDLF) Insider Purchases £49,612.50 in Stock

Standard Life (LON:SDLF – Get Free Report) insider Katie Murray acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 per share, for a total transaction of £49,612.50.

Standard Life Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LON SDLF traded down GBX 0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 694. 6,847,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,119,431. Standard Life has a 12 month low of GBX 666 and a 12 month high of GBX 752. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95.

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Standard Life (LON:SDLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 54.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Life from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Standard Life from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 769.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Standard Life

About Standard Life

(Get Free Report)

Standard Life is a long-established provider of retirement, savings and investment products, historically known for life assurance, pensions and asset management. Its offerings have included workplace and personal pension plans, individual savings accounts (ISAs), annuities and a range of investment funds and wealth-management services aimed at both individual and institutional clients. The firm has traditionally distributed products through financial advisers, workplace channels and direct platforms.

Founded in 1825 and historically headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life built a strong presence in the U.K.

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