Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 389,180 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 12th total of 473,376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 356,692 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPSNY. Zacks Research upgraded Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Naspers Stock Up 2.4%

Naspers Company Profile

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Naspers has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

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Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

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