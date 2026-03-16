SIKA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 463,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 231,099 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $16.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXYAY shares. Barclays upgraded SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SIKA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of SIKA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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SIKA Trading Up 1.5%

SIKA Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

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Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

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