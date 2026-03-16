Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 20280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.75 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of -0.46.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil. The company also holds interest in the Tocantins gold project in Central Brazil; and the Celesta copper mine and the Fofoca South gold project in Brazil.

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