Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.41 and last traded at GBX 47.20, with a volume of 121975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £38.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

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Insider Activity

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 303,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £161,010.82. Also, insider Mike England acquired 16,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £8,600.84. Insiders have acquired 412,971 shares of company stock worth $21,887,463 over the last 90 days. 3.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

https://www.flowtech.co.uk

Further Reading

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