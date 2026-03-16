Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.59.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 4.8%

MU traded up $20.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $446.37. 33,695,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,796,363. The stock has a market cap of $502.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron completed the acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and unveiled plans to build a second facility there, adding ~300k sq ft of cleanroom space now and another ~270k later — a multi‑year capacity boost targeted at AI DRAM/HBM demand. Micron Completes Acquisition (GlobeNewswire)

Micron completed the acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and unveiled plans to build a second facility there, adding ~300k sq ft of cleanroom space now and another ~270k later — a multi‑year capacity boost targeted at AI DRAM/HBM demand. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers bumped targets and reiterated buys (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500 and others), lifting sentiment and increasing the size of the potential upside baked into the stock. Analyst Targets Lifted (Schaeffers)

Major brokers bumped targets and reiterated buys (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500 and others), lifting sentiment and increasing the size of the potential upside baked into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews expect a large AI‑driven DRAM revenue beat (estimates of ~145% YoY DRAM revenue growth for Q2), making earnings and forward guidance a likely positive catalyst. AI Demand / DRAM Revenue Preview (Zacks)

Analysts and previews expect a large AI‑driven DRAM revenue beat (estimates of ~145% YoY DRAM revenue growth for Q2), making earnings and forward guidance a likely positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds (risk‑on tone after easing geopolitical headlines and a rally in tech) are amplifying gains in high‑beta semiconductor names like Micron. Market Tailwinds (Yahoo Finance)

Broader market tailwinds (risk‑on tone after easing geopolitical headlines and a rally in tech) are amplifying gains in high‑beta semiconductor names like Micron. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional flows are mixed — some funds added material stakes (BlackRock, Norges) while others trimmed positions — which can accentuate volatility around news and earnings. Institutional Flows & Market Commentary (QuiverQuant)

Large institutional flows are mixed — some funds added material stakes (BlackRock, Norges) while others trimmed positions — which can accentuate volatility around news and earnings. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling has been reported in recent months (many executive sales), which some investors view as a governance or timing concern. Insider Trading Details (QuiverQuant)

Heavy insider selling has been reported in recent months (many executive sales), which some investors view as a governance or timing concern. Negative Sentiment: Not all research is bullish — at least one note flags risk of an earlier‑than‑expected memory downcycle, which would pressure prices and margins if demand slips. Downcycle Risk (Seeking Alpha)

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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