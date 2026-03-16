Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Rises By 19.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 379,047 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 316,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,268,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,268,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LQMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 379,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

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About Liquidmetal Technologies

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Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc is a development-stage materials engineering company specializing in the design, development and licensing of proprietary bulk amorphous metal alloys known under the trademark “Liquidmetal.” These amorphous alloys exhibit a unique combination of high strength, elasticity and corrosion resistance, which the company says can outperform traditional crystalline metals in a variety of applications.

The company’s core business model centers on patented intellectual property, process technology and alloy formulations for injection molding of amorphous metals.

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