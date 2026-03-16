Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,954 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 27,954 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Minco Capital Trading Up 5.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 89.33 and a current ratio of 89.33. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.10. Minco Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
About Minco Capital
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