Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,954 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 27,954 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Minco Capital Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 89.33 and a current ratio of 89.33. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.10. Minco Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

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About Minco Capital

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Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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