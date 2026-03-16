Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 and last traded at GBX 1.94, with a volume of 4789053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23.

Videndum Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00.

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About Videndum

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Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

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