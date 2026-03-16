Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.3664 and last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 15222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Kerry Group Stock Performance

About Kerry Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

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