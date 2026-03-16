Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 and last traded at GBX 14.60, with a volume of 30219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.

Various Eateries Stock Down 8.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.77.

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Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

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