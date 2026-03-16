Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.17 and last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 88016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.76.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 4.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61.

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Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of C$7.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2376837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services. Its key revenue source is from the facility service income. The corporation’s operations are based in the United States.

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