Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.93% from the stock’s previous close.

PVLA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $148.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.87.

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Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7%

Insider Transactions at Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.56. 226,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of -0.30.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,375. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $420,004.26. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVLA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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