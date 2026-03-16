Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 60580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.08.

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Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicenna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.51% and a negative net margin of 533,640.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment. The have the potential to purge the tumor and un-blind the immune system to cancer thereby altering the treatment paradigm for a large majority of cancer patients.

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