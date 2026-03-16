Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Insider Steven Mogford Buys 156 Shares

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Steven Mogford bought 156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,794 per share, for a total transaction of £5,918.64.

Intertek Group Price Performance

LON ITRK traded down GBX 62 on Monday, hitting GBX 3,672. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,426.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,640.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,664 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,150. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

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Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Equities analysts expect that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,169.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intertek Group

More Intertek Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intertek Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several directors and senior managers bought shares (total ~2,024 shares across ~11 transactions, ~£76.8k), which can be read as a sign of management confidence or opportunity buying at current levels. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Several directors and senior managers bought shares (total ~2,024 shares across ~11 transactions, ~£76.8k), which can be read as a sign of management confidence or opportunity buying at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some purchases were small and clustered around the same price (GBX 3,794), suggesting routine or formulaic purchases (e.g., planned purchases or share plan activity) rather than a single bullish signal. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Some purchases were small and clustered around the same price (GBX 3,794), suggesting routine or formulaic purchases (e.g., planned purchases or share plan activity) rather than a single bullish signal. Negative Sentiment: Two large insider sales dominate the picture: Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares (~£1.43m) and Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares (~£120.5k). The scale of these disposals outweighs the buys and is likely interpreted by the market as a negative signal or a source of selling pressure. MarketBeat Insider Trades

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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