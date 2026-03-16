TD Securities Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$17.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ENGH
Enghouse Systems Trading Up 1.5%
Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Enghouse Systems had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of C$120.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enghouse Systems will post 1.6991295 EPS for the current year.
About Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company’s two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing.
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