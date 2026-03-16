Leerink Partners Issues Positive Forecast for Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Price

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Leerink Partners from $58.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 104.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORKA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

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Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. 919,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,429. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of -0.38. Oruka Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $226,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,162.66. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $663,530. Corporate insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 126,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,058,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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