Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.60 and last traded at GBX 69, with a volume of 16448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.20.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market cap of £110.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

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Insider Activity at Kerry Group

In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,515 per share, with a total value of £49,253.40. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

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