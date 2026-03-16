Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,450 and last traded at GBX 8,569.10, with a volume of 495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,689.80.

Mountview Estates Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of £334.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,995.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,326.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 147.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

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Insider Transactions at Mountview Estates

In related news, insider Duncan M. Sinclair bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,750 per share, for a total transaction of £91,875. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units. Its properties are located in Belsize Park, London. Mountview Estates P.L.C. was incorporated in 1937 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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