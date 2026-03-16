Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 139.20, with a volume of 29591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Rioda bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

Further Reading

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