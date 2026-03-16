Short Interest in CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM) Declines By 29.2%

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,747 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 12th total of 12,356 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CO2 Energy Transition in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CO2 Energy Transition

CO2 Energy Transition Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOEM. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CO2 Energy Transition by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 783,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CO2 Energy Transition by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NOEM remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642. CO2 Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

CO2 Energy Transition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CO2 Energy Transition, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NOEM, the company’s mission is to identify, acquire, and merge with one or more businesses operating in the climate technology and energy transition sectors. By targeting companies at the forefront of decarbonization, CO2 Energy Transition seeks to position itself as a strategic partner in the development and commercialization of solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the company has not yet announced a definitive business combination, its investment mandate encompasses a broad range of activities within the clean energy ecosystem.

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