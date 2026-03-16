Tencent (TCEHY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $27.3054 billion for the quarter.

Tencent Price Performance

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tencent has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.30.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCEHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Tencent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited is a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Founded in 1998, the company grew from early instant-messaging products into a diversified internet services group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Tencent’s businesses span consumer-facing applications, digital content, cloud services and financial technology, supported by a broad investment program in global technology and gaming companies.

At the consumer level Tencent operates major social and communication platforms such as QQ and WeChat (Weixin), which combine messaging, social networking, mobile payments and a wide range of mini-programs and services.

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