Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 623,531 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 12th total of 767,924 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,063,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,063,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALSMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Alstom Price Performance

About Alstom

ALSMY stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

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Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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